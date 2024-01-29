Serena Williams Struggles to Fit Into Her ‘Goal’ Skirt in Relatable Video 5 Months After Giving Birth

Serena Williams recently shared a relatable moment via Instagram on January 28! Just five months after she gave birth to her second child, the 42-year-old shared a video of herself trying to fit into a denim skirt. The tennis champion revealed that she originally purchased the skirt when she was pregnant with hopes of fitting into it after she gave birth. “I got this cool Valentino skirt when I was pregnant and I was like ‘I’m gonna be able to fit this when I don’t have a belly,’” she said in the clip.

Moments before Serena attempted to squeeze into the ensemble, she admitted that she “can’t fit it” right now. The proud momma even claimed that the denim number is her “goal” outfit following the birth of her daughter, Adira River Ohanian. “Honestly, I should’ve been able to fit it by now but I got distracted for about a month,” Serena said in the video. After the brunette beauty’s bum failed to slide into the skirt, Serena joked, “Houston we got a problem!”

Later, the Grand Slam champion detailed her plan to fit into the skirt. “I feel like if I go to the gym and get fit, I’ll be able to fit it again in about a month,” she concluded. Finally, Serena added a photo of the skirt placed back into her closet. “Back to the drawer… for now!” she penned in the caption. Soon after she shared the clip, many of her 17 million followers took to the comments to react. “No girl u [sic] putting it on the wrong way go from head down it will fit,” one admirer joked, while another added, “I love your transparency. Whew, I can relate. The struggle is real.”

One month before the skirt video, Serena shared a series of new gym selfies via Instagram to document her post-baby body. She took to the caption to admit that she had struggled to find the perfect “angle” for her photos. “I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies. Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched,” she wrote in December 2023. “Well I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker [sic] lol.”

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child together in August 2023 and took to social media at the time to announce Adira’s arrival. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” the mother-of-two captioned the sweet TikTok video with her family. Serena and Alexis have been married since 2017 and welcomed their eldest daughter, Olympia, that same year.