Pregnant Serena Williams Slays Crop Top & Mini Skirt 1 Week After Revealing Sex Of Her 2nd Baby: Photos

Serena Williams, 41, is ready to be a mom again. In several stunning baby bump pics shared to Instagram on Monday, August 7, the tennis champ glowed as she showed off her impressive bump in a green and yellow Gucci crop top and matching mini skirt. She wore her hair down in soft curls, and her makeup glam was a dewy, natural palette. She accessorized with a watch and a radiant, serene expression and a simple watch. Each photo showed off a different angle as she patiently awaited the birth of her baby, looking out over the palm-tree filled landscape. “I’ve been waiting a long time… for this moment to come…. I’m destined for anything at all,” she captioned the stunning informal pics.

A flood of her 16.8 million fans on the platform took to the comments thread to gush over the expectant mama. Among them was fellow mom Paris Hilton, who reacted with a heart-eyes emoji. “Wishing you all the best for a safe delivery,” wrote a follower, while another remarked, “You’re so gorgeous with your beautiful belly.” Yet another wrote, “Follow your dreams. It will lead you to your destiny.”

Serena announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian while showing off her baby bump in a stunning, plunging black and white dress at the Met Gala in May. On July 31, she took to YouTube with an emotional video to share her gender reveal with Alexis and daughter Olympia — a spectacular drone display that spelled out they’d be welcoming another girl!

Serena is certainly ready for the task — and motherhood is foremost on her list of occupations she respects. In a 2022 interview, she admitted to being inspired by hard working moms the world over. “I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family,” she told TODAY Parents during a February 2020 interview. “And it helps me keep going. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think that women are just really amazing.”