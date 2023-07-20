Serena Williams Puts Bare Baby Bump On Display As She Dances In Crop Top & Skirt: Watch

Serena Williams, 41, is glowing while pregnant with her second child! The tennis pro took to Instagram on July 19 to share a new baby bump video, which was taken while she was on the set of a photo shoot. In the clip, Serena is wearing a yellow crop top and skirt, allowing her growing belly to be put on full display. She could be seen shaking her hips back and forth and then thrusting forward and backward, holding tight to the sides of her bump as she moved along.

“I was doing some hip isolations,” Serena explained in the video caption. “Behind the scenes on set while waiting to resume shooting helps keep baby healthyyyyyy.” In addition to her fabulous ensemble, Serena’s hair was styled in loose waves, with her makeup exuding a gorgeous glow for the summery shoot. She also accessorized with a necklace and gold watch to complete the look.

Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are already parents to a five-year-old daughter, Olympia. On May 1, the 41-year-old confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child when she debuted her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet. It was an epic pregnancy announcement, with Serena’s bump on full display in her black and white gown. As if the baby bump didn’t say enough, Serena posted photos of herself and Alexis at the event with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Olympia didn’t even know that her mom was pregnant until moments before Serena hit the red carpet. Before she made the public reveal, she shared the news with Olympia. “The reason I haven’t told her [yet] is because she can’t keep a secret,” Serena explained in a behind-the-scenes video.

Serena’s pregnancy comes following her Sept. 2022 announcement that she would be “moving on” from tennis to expand her family with Alexis. While she admitted that she’s not a fan of the word “retirement,” she made it clear that family was her priority at this time. “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” she explained in an essay with Vogue. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

