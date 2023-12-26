Serena Williams Shows Off Gym Selfies While Getting ‘Perfect Angle’ After Welcoming Second Child

Serena Williams, 42, is determined to look “snatched” after giving birth to her second child. The tennis legend went to the gym the day after Christmas and took four mirror selfies for an Instagram post, where she joked about what her real priorities are when she works out.

“I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies. Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched 😫,” Serena wrote in her caption. “Well I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker lol 😂.”

Serena got a lot of praise from her fans in the comments section for her relatable and honest post. “The realest thing you’ve ever posted 🖤 😂,” one fan said. “I feel seen ! Thank you for normalizing postpartum body !” another fan wrote. Ciara, who recently welcomed her fourth baby, seemingly related to Serena’s message and commented four laughing emojis. Other celebrities like La La Anthony and Rosie O’Donnell also showed some love to Serena in the comments.

Since welcoming another daughter over the summer, Serena has been focused on getting back into shape, though it has seemed like she’s been struggling with postpartum these past few months. At the end of November, Serena tweeted that she’s “not ok” and that it’s “ok to not be ok” which concerned her fans. The famous athlete followed that message up with a photo of her snuggling her newborn baby which she said makes her “so happy.”

Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian are devoted parents to their daughters Olympia, born in 2019, and Adira, born in August. In a 2020 interview, Serena admitted that the average working mama is exactly what inspires her. “I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family,” the famous athlete told TODAY Parents at the time “And it helps me keep going. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think that women are just really amazing.”