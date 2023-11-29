Serena Williams Cuddles Newborn Daughter After Admitting That She’s ‘Not OK’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Serena Williams gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August. And now, she’s admitting that she’s not always “ok” amid raising Adira and Olympia, 5, with her husband Alexis Ohanian. “I am not ok today,” the tennis great tweeted on Tuesday, November 28. “And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you.” Serena completed the post with a kissy-face emoji.

Serena subsequently followed up with a sweet snapshot [SEE HERE] as she snuggled up, makeup free, with baby Adira, looking exhausted and radiant. “This makes me so happy,” she captioned the mother-daughter pic. Serena has 10.4 million followers on the platform, and took to the comments thread to gush over the new mama of two.

“What a lucky baby, congratulations mama!” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “I LOVE this picture for so many reasons!!!” A third remarked, “Kids brings the best out of us… And the pure happiness they bring…”

Others empathized with her “not ok” tweet. “I hope you feel better lady. You’re absolutely right. It’s ok not to be okay sometimes, and to acknowledge it,” wrote a follower. “But, here’s the thing. Put on some feel good music and do the running man throughout the house. It just might lift your spirits.” Another confessed, “This spoke to me. Thank you for these energy giving words. I have prayed for you, you will be okay! I will be okay also.”

Serena has a strong connection to moms. In a 2020 interview, she admitted that the average working mama is exactly what inspires her. “I think of what they do literally every single day to support their family and to be a rock for their family,” she told TODAY Parents in an interview at the time. “And it helps me keep going. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think that women are just really amazing.”