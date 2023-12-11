Ciara & Husband Russell Wilson Welcome 4th Baby & Reveal Their Daughter’s Name

Ciara is a mama again! The singer and her husband Russell Wilson welcomed their third child together, she announced on December 11.

“Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz [sic]. We Love You so much!” the 38-year-old singer-songwriter captioned an Instagram post, which featured a snapshot of her baby dressed in a black onesie and a matching beanie that read, “Amora.”

Their newest family member joins big sister Sienna, 6, and brother, Win, 3, as well as Future Jr., 9, whom Ciara shares with her ex, rapper Future. Ciara announced the pregnancy when she took to Instagram on August 8 to show off her baby bump silhouette poolside, in a black one-piece swimsuit. In the background, her new single “How We Roll” with Chris Brown played, with Ciara highlighting the lyrics in the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid / You my heart I’m your rib.”

Their youngest, Win, joined the family in July of 2020, preceded by Sienna in April of 2017. Ciara and Russell began dating back in 2015 and became engaged in March of 2016. They were married in July of 2016, and the gorgeous singer has made no secret of how much she loves being a parent alongside her Broncos QB husband.

“It’s a blessing,” she told Refinery29 during an August 2021 interview. “I think about my father’s love and how he loved me, how he loved my mom, growing up and he really showed me the true way to be loved. It’s a blessing when I look at my partner, and I see that same love that I had growing up from my dad, like identically to that type of love. And that’s another level of love.”

She also shared how she sets boundaries between her personal and professional life. “When I’m with my kids, oftentimes I do say I can’t do something because I’m in family mode or I’m in mommy mode, and for me, it’s so important to give my kids that,” she told the outlet. “They’re going to know that I am who I am, but I think it’s important for them to really experience me as a mom.”