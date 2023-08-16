Serena Williams’ Husband Cradles Her Baby Bump For ‘Date Night’ Ahead Of 2nd Child: Cute Photo



Serena Williams is expecting her second baby with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and the couple looked madly in love on their most recent date night. The 41-year-old tennis star smiled from ear to ear as Alexis, 40, caressed her baby bump.

Serena posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Gotta love Date night.” In the photo, Serena rocked a completely sheer black mesh floral lace top with a high-waisted, skintight black midi skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black and white Nike sneakers and a bright red lip. As for Alexis, he kissed Serena’s temple as he wore a simple black T-shirt with a pair of black shorts, black Crocs, and a black baseball cap.

Serena has been posting a ton of photos this summer showing off her baby bump ever since she announced her second pregnancy on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. Her second baby will be a sibling to her daughter Olympia, who is adorable. One of our favorite photos from the summer was Serena cradling her bump while posing with Olympia in a garden. In the photos, Serena and her daughter posed with a Green Day hat and she captioned the post, “So take the photographs and still frames in your mind,” which are lyrics from the song “Good Riddance” by Green Day.

Serena rocked a sleeveless red mini dress with a low-cut, tight red ruched neckline with a black bra beneath that revealed ample cleavage. The ruffled mini ended above her knees and she accessorized with a pair of white Nike socks, red and black sneakers, and a pair of oversized Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

Serena topped her look off with gorgeous glam as she had her long blonde highlighted hair down in thin braids that ended way below her waist. Meanwhile, Olympia looked just as stylish when she wore a ruffled pink dress with flared sleeves. She styled her pale pink cotton dress with braids ending in white beads, similar to her mom’s hair.