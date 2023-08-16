Serena Williams’ Husband Cradles Her Baby Bump For ‘Date Night’ Ahead Of 2nd Child: Cute Photo

Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian looked adorable on their date night as he cradled her baby bump in a cute new photo.

August 16, 2023
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian
Tennis player Serena Williams arrives at the Glamour Magazine 2009 Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall in New York City on November 9, 2009.Glamour Magazine Women Awards Rhianna Red Carpet, New York - 09 Nov 2009
Serena Williams attends the Creed III Premiere on Monday February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA at the TCL Chinese Theater 'Creed III' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Feb 2023
American tennis player Serena Williams wearing an outfit by David Koma arrives at the 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros Pictures' 'King Richard' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2021 AFI Fest - Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros Pictures' 'King Richard', Hollywood, United States - 15 Nov 2021
Image Credit: Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock


Serena Williams is expecting her second baby with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and the couple looked madly in love on their most recent date night. The 41-year-old tennis star smiled from ear to ear as Alexis, 40, caressed her baby bump.

Serena posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Gotta love Date night.” In the photo, Serena rocked a completely sheer black mesh floral lace top with a high-waisted, skintight black midi skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black and white Nike sneakers and a bright red lip. As for Alexis, he kissed Serena’s temple as he wore a simple black T-shirt with a pair of black shorts, black Crocs, and a black baseball cap.

Serena has been posting a ton of photos this summer showing off her baby bump ever since she announced her second pregnancy on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. Her second baby will be a sibling to her daughter Olympia, who is adorable. One of our favorite photos from the summer was Serena cradling her bump while posing with Olympia in a garden. In the photos, Serena and her daughter posed with a Green Day hat and she captioned the post, “So take the photographs and still frames in your mind,” which are lyrics from the song “Good Riddance” by Green Day.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian announced their 2nd pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala in May. (Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Serena rocked a sleeveless red mini dress with a low-cut, tight red ruched neckline with a black bra beneath that revealed ample cleavage. The ruffled mini ended above her knees and she accessorized with a pair of white Nike socks, red and black sneakers, and a pair of oversized Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

Serena topped her look off with gorgeous glam as she had her long blonde highlighted hair down in thin braids that ended way below her waist. Meanwhile, Olympia looked just as stylish when she wore a ruffled pink dress with flared sleeves. She styled her pale pink cotton dress with braids ending in white beads, similar to her mom’s hair.

