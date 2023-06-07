Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Bump In Red Dress With Daughter Olympia, 5

Serena Williams has been showing off her growing baby bump and her latest post featured her wearing a red mini dress while posing with her adorable five-year-old daughter, Olympia. The 41-year-old posted two photos in the garden to Instagram while cradling her baby bump while Olympia rocked a pretty pink dress.

In the photos, Serena and her daughter posed with a Green Day hat and she captioned the post, “So take the photographs and still frames in your mind,” which are lyrics from the song “Good Riddance” by Green Day. Serena rocked a sleeveless red mini dress with a low-cut, tight red ruched neckline with a black bra beneath that revealed ample cleavage. The ruffled mini ended above her knees and she accessorized with a pair of white Nike socks, red and black sneakers, and a pair of oversized Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

As for her glam, Serena had her long blonde highlighted hair down in thin braids that ended way below her waist. Meanwhile, Olympia looked just as stylish when she wore a ruffled pink dress with flared sleeves. She styled her pale pink cotton dress with braids ending in white beads, similar to her mom’s hair.

Serena first broke the news that she was pregnant with her second child at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, when she wore a tight black Gucci dress with a plunging neckline and showed off her baby bump. The tennis star’s black dress featured a crystal scoop neckline and a sheer white tulle mermaid skirt which she accessorized with a matching cropped blazer, a bedazzled headband, and layers of pearl necklaces. Serena posed with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who she shares her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with when she posted photos in her outfit with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”