Pregnant Serena Williams Rocks Crop Top & Shorts For Cute New Selfie With Daughter Olympia, 5

Serena Williams, 41, is looking incredible in a new baby bump mirror selfie with her adorable daughter Olympia! In a pic shared to Instagram stories on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the soon to be mom of two leaned against a bathroom wall in a crop top and shorts in white and orange stripes as she snapped a selfie with Olympia. She finished the look with sleek sunglasses. Soon to be big sister Olympia struck a sassy pose with her arm held dramatically up, standing directly in front of her famous mama’s epic baby bump. She wore a cute pink floral dress. You can see the pic HERE via The Daily Mail.

Fans are certainly eagerly awaiting the birth of the tennis champ’s second child, which the couple recently announced is another girl with a stunning drone display. The new selfie comes just two days after Serena shared a gorgeous set of barefoot baby bump pics in a chic Gucci two-piece mini skirt set. “I’ve been waiting a long time… for this moment to come…. I’m destined for anything at all,” she captioned the glowing Aug. 7 pics. She announced her second pregnancy with an appearance at the Met Gala in May.

While Olympia clearly has a sense of style similar to her mothers, Serena admitted that she wasn’t sure her little one would follow in her footsteps when it comes to playing tennis. “She doesn’t actually like to play tennis too much,” the superstar said during a March appearance on Person to Person with Norah Donnell. “That’s a little disappointing for me, but she’s actually really good at it. So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit.”

And Serena shared that her daughter is, in fact, exceptionally social. “Olympia loves being social,” said Serena. “It’s interesting because, growing up playing tennis I don’t think I loved being social, but looking back, I was always with my sister, [Venus Williams] so obviously, it was super social. That makes sense that girls like to have that social sport, and it’s a social aspect of that. I think it’s actually super, super important. She loves being around friends. She loves going to school.”