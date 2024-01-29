 Penelope Disick and North West Recreate ‘Saltburn’ Dance in Video – Hollywood Life

Scott Disick Captures Daughter Penelope & North West Recreating Viral ‘Saltburn’ Scene: ‘Huge Saturday Night’

The cousins were seen reenacting Barry Keoghan’s viral final scene, in which he dances around a house. 

January 29, 2024 1:07PM EST
Penelope Disick
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Saltburn has become the latest hit on TikTok, and North West and Penelope Disick understood the assignment. Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick, captured the moment that his daughter and niece North performed with a few friends, and it appeared to be a fun girls’ night! 

“Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls [sic],” Scott, 40, captioned an Instagram clip on Sunday, January 28. The clip began on a staircase, where Penelope, 11, was seen wearing pink fuzzy Helly Kitty pajama pants, running down the steps while North and their crew recorded her with their phones. As North and their friends followed Penelope downstairs, Scott and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter danced around the kitchen. In the background, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s song “Murder On the Dancefloor” played, similarly to how Barry Keoghan’s scene played out in his latest movie. 

During the last scene of Saltburn, Barry’s character, Oliver Quick, dances to the same song around a mansion fully nude. The film has amassed a huge amount of attention due to its controversial scenes. Despite having received some backlash from viewers, the movie was nominated for a few awards at the Golden Globes earlier this month. The Oscars, however, snubbed the film of any nominations. 

While many commenters thought Scott’s video was endearing, a few others expressed concern over the famous kids, asking if they had watched the graphic movie.

“Please tell me they didn’t watch the movie…” one person wrote. “They haven’t actually seen Saltburn tho, right [sic]?” another chimed in. “The fact that they may know what scene they are recreating,” a third person added.

North, 10, and Penelope likely did not watch the controversial movie. However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t seen fun TikTok trends. The Kardashian-Jenner children have become young social media stars over the years. North, in particular, has gained a large following on social media on the TikTok account that she shares with her mom, Kim Kardashian. 

Most recently, North was seen in a TikTok giving a full “honest review” of her mother’s SKKN beauty line. For the clip, the outspoken kiddo wore a red cap to keep her hair away from her face while she applied black eyeshadow. 

“Really neutral. I like it … This is classic Kim,” she said. “This is what she would wear, like, all the time. … Finished the look. It’s a ‘yes.’ It’s giving.” 

