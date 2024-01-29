Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Match in Red Outfits as They Sit Front Row at Fashion Show

Mommy-daughter moment! Kylie Jenner, 26, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 5, had a super cute moment in matching red outfits as they attended the Les Sculptures show by Jacquemus at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, January 29. The fashion icon and her daughter looked like they were having a blast as they sat in the first row of the show.

The mother-and-daughter duo both rocked red outfits as they attended the show. Kylie rocked a red mini-dress with a cut-out near the top. She completed the look with a matching pair of heels and a purse, which she gave a full look at on her Instagram Story. She also accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses. “Beautiful show,” she wrote on one of her Stories. Stormi was seen sitting beside her mom in a clip shared by Vogue. She matched her mom in a red top and leather pants, as well as sneakers for the show. Stormi appeared to have a sweater wrapped around her shoulders. She also had her own matching purse for the event. Kylie was also seen sitting by Fashion icon Carine Roitfeld, and they smiled for a photo together.

Twinning! It’s a mother-daughter matching moment in the South of France this morning as @KylieJenner and daughter Stormi arrive in red coordinating looks to take their seats front row at #Jacquemus’s Les Sculptures show. See every look from the runway: https://t.co/GVHNdvEkOj pic.twitter.com/b8w6Gg8O8g — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 29, 2024

Kylie and Stormi have seemingly been having a blast during their stay in the City of Light. Shortly before the fashion show, she shared a cute video of herself with her daughter and son Aire, 1, making funny faces with a silly video filter on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

This isn’t the only time that Kylie and Stormi have matched while attending events at Fashion Week. The Kardashians star and her daughter twinned in black outfits as they attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on January 24. Kylie has also attended a few fashion shows solo, showing off quite a few dazzling looks. She’s shown off a bunch of different looks on her Instagram, with solo photos in different outfits. In one of her posts with a black outfit, she captioned the post, “Parissssss i love u.”