Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Stormi, 5, & Son Aire, 1, Goofing Off With Funny Filter

Kylie Jenner, 26, shared a memorable moment with her kids, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, on Sunday. The Kylie Cosmetics creator took to Instagram to post a video that showed the adorable duo giggling while she used a funny filter that gave them an extra pair of eyes. She held them both close to her, in the clip, and wore a denim jacket as she smiled and enjoyed the fun.

Stormi wore a dark colored long-sleeved shirt lined in pink as she showed off her cute curly hair while Aire wore a black long-sleeved shirt. Someone else could also be heard laughing in the background as the multiple eyes were on full display in the video.

Kylie’s latest video with her kids, who she shares with ex Travis Scott, comes after she wowed in a silver sequin dress during Paris Fashion Week. She shared a video of herself rocking the look on TikTok and looked confident and relaxed as she did over-the-shoulder poses. She accessorized with silver earrings and rings that matched the dress and wore her long brunette locks in a wet-look hairstyle.

Another Paris Fashion Week look that Kylie showed off was a sexy cut-out strapless dress with a black mesh shawl and sunglasses. She wore it to the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on January 24 and brought along Stormi. The cutie wore a long-sleeve dress and a matching feathered shawl with her own pair of sunglasses, matching her mom perfectly.

In addition to her fashionable looks during the stylish week, Kylie made headlines when she sweetly waved to her former BFF Jordyn Woods during the Jean Paul Gaultier x Simone Rocha show. The makeup mogul wore a sheer white strapless dress and clear heels as she sat in her seat and greeted the gorgeous model. Jordyn, who wore a black mesh outfit with floral pieces and black heels, made sure to wave back as she kept on walking to wherever she was headed at the event.