Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 5, Twin in Matching Black Dresses at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show

No one does Paris Fashion Week like Kylie Jenner! The 26-year-old attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on January 24 and brought her daughter, Stormi Webster, 5, along for the ride. The beauties even twinned in nearly identical black gowns.

For the evening in Paris, The Kardashians star rocked a strapless black dress with a sexy cut-out in the back. Kylie tied the ensemble together with a black mesh shawl featuring feathered trim. Stormi kept warm with a long-sleeve black dress and a matching feathered shawl. The mother-daughter duo also protected their eyes from camera flashes with matching black sunglasses.

Soon after photos and videos of Kylie and Stormi’s looks landed on social media, fans flooded the comments with reactions. “It’s so cute to have Stormi there with mommy at PFW,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Love that Stormi was there!” A fan took to X (Twitter) to call Stormi and her A-lister momma the “it girls” of the night. That same evening, Kylie was also spotted posing with Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh.

Kylie also stunned at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show in a see-through white gown. The ensemble seemingly featured a sexy corset underneath and a strapless design. The makeup maven styled the number with clear silver heels, gold earrings, and minimal glam. The TV personality was first spotted with her brunette tresses tied up into an elegant updo. However, Kylie later let her hair loose and rocked chic curls. While at the show, Kylie was even photographed alongside Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford.

Kylie’s latest PFW looks come just one week after she took to Instagram to debut her pastel pink hair transformation. “hiiiii [sic] remember me,” she penned in the photo’s caption on January 16. Many of her nearly 400 million followers took to the comments to react and swoon over the new hairstyle. “King kylie is that you?” one admirer joked, while another added, “the queen is back.” A few days later, on January 19, Kylie shared a sexy selfie of herself in white lingerie and rocked her morning bedhead. She sent fans into a frenzy and simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.