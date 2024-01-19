Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Morning Bedhead & White Lingerie After Debuting Pink Hair Makeover: Photo

Kylie Jenner is seemingly back in her King Kylie era and showed off her new pink hair in a sexy new selfie on January 19. The 26-year-old took to Instagram just a few days after debuting the hair transformation and gave her nearly 400 million followers a glimpse are her morning bedhead. In the selfie, The Kardashians star rocked glam that matched her rosy tresses, including a mauve-pink lip.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder even turned up the heat as she rocked a white bra top from Cou Cou Intimates. Kylie let the photo do all the talking as she only captioned the post with a single fluttering heart emoji. Soon after the mother-of-two shared the snapshot, many of her followers took to the comments to react. “i can’t believe king kylie is back officially,” one admirer penned, while another swooned, “I want pink hair now.”

Not only are Kylie’s fans excited that her pink hair era has returned, but her sister, Khloe Kardashian, is as well. The 39-year-old joined in on the compliments for her younger sister and praised her new look in the comments. “God you’re perfection,” Khloe penned. The latest selfie from Kylie comes just three days after she debuted the new hairstyle. “hiiiii [sic] remember me,” she captioned the carousel of photos of the pink tresses. This was a major reveal, as fans noted that Kylie hasn’t had this rosy shade since 2020.

Many of Kylie’s followers joked that they had time traveled back to a decade ago when the reality TV star first rocked colorful tresses. “Suddenly we’re back to 2014 y’all, it’s finally happening,” one fan penned in the comments. Despite the love for her pastel pink color scheme, one fan joked that they’d prefer another shade. “Nah we want blue ombré King Kylie back,” they said, seemingly referring to the famous colors that Kylie rocked at Kim Kardashian‘s wedding in May 2014.

It’s likely that fans were shocked to see Kyle with the new hair color, as she recently took to Instagram on January 14 and shared photos of her classic raven-hued tresses. “was a cute day,” she penned in the caption of the post. Kylie wowed in the mirror selfies in a black long-sleeve crop top and matching high-slit skirt. One fan even took to the comments to joke about being obsessed with Kylie and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. “Don’t know if I wanna be her or be Timmy,” they wrote.