Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Hair Mask Will Nourish and Hydrate

Give your hair an extra dose of love with the OUAI Fine to Medium Hair Treatment Masque — which is loved by many celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Hilary Duff, and more. This product is rich and restorative, acting as a deep conditioner that will leave your hair looking and feeling softer and stronger than ever. Say goodbye to split ends as you rejuvenate your hair with the transformative effects of this revitalizing hair mask. Not only will it reduce breakage, but it will prevent frizz and improve its overall strength.

Shop the OUAI Fine to Medium Hair Treatment Masque for $38 on Amazon today!

“I’m really in love with Jen Atkin’s Ouai Treatment Mask. I just leave it in for 15 minutes before I shower. It’s a really great way to make your hair healthy again, and really nourish it,” Kylie shared. After a single use, you’ll be able to feel and see a vital difference in the health of your hair. Enriched with shea butter, this formula elevates hair hydration to the maximum, delivering a level of conditioning unparalleled by other products. Ouai’s founder is Jen Akin, who has been in the celebrity haircare world for several years — her products live up to the hype.

“I used it in place of my conditioner and my hair was incredibly soft and fluffy the next morning after showering. It’s a fantastic hair mask for fine hair, won’t make your roots greasy from getting the product on your roots (love that), and it smells pretty nice too! Not too perfumey or overpowering. I’ll definitely repurchase this once I run out,” an Amazon customer shared.