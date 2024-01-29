Ashley Benson Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Topless on the Cover of ‘Ladygunn’ Magazine

Ashley Benson proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a series of stunning, moody photos for a profile featured in Ladygunn magazine. In the first photo, the actress, 33, stared down the camera as her long, wavy brunette hair hung over her chest and shoulders. She went topless, covering her chest and showing off her massive diamond ring on her left ring finger. She sweetly cradled her baby bump with her right arm and hand. Her makeup glam was neutral, and she finished the minimalist look with a heavy gold chain necklace.

A second photo (see a featured trio of pics HERE) showed her wearing a black and white fur jacket and a pair of sunglasses while sitting on a pool chair and applying lipstick. Her baby bump peeked through the jacket as she lounged in the chair. A third pic showed Ashley, topless again, looking down at her baby bump in nothing but a pair of black briefs. Her brunette locks, which appeared to be wet, hung down over her face for the photo.

Ashley and husband Brandon Davis, whom she reportedly married in November of 2023, have remained mostly tight-lipped on the pregnancy and their marriage. But in her interview with the magazine, the actress shared a few thoughts on what she expects from parenthood. “Being a parent is gonna f***ing change everything,” she said.

During the interview, Ashley also hilariously demonstrating how she might give birth by lifting one leg into the air. “I think it’s way better and gets the job done faster by just laying backwards,” she said. “I would just have two nurses holding me back, or I’ll hold my leg. But I won’t be able to feel it so it’s like they’re gonna have to…” she trailed off while pantomiming the act.

She briefly reflected on her life before meeting her oil heir husband during the discussion, as well. “The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming,” she told the outlet. “And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon.”