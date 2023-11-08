Ashley Benson Reportedly Marries Oil Heir Brandon Davis Amid Pregnancy With 1st Child

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson reportedly married Brandon Davis amid her pregnancy with her first child. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, and the oil heir, 44, recently tied the knot and are awaiting the birth of their baby, Entertainment Tonight reported on November 8.

Four days ago, Ashley’s mother, Shannon Benson, shared an Instagram carousel post that seemingly featured the actress’ stunning diamond engagement ring and wedding ring next to Brandon’s gold wedding band.

The Bring It On: In It to Win It star recently confirmed reports that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 when she showed off her baby bump on November 6 at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom. She and Brandon were shopping for brand-new trinkets and clothes for their baby. As the ever fashionable icon she is, Ashley wore a black leather jacket with matching sunglasses for the outing.

The couple didn’t wait long to exchange vows, as Ashley announced that she and Brandon were engaged this past July. She reshared a post that her fiancé uploaded to his Instagram Stories of her oval-shaped engagement ring, in which he called her the “love of my life” while she wrote, “My best frienddddd. I love you.”

Though it’s unclear when exactly they started dating, Ashley and Brandon went public with their relationship earlier this year. They attended a basketball game in January and were spotted sitting together.

In Touch was the first to report the news of Ashley’s pregnancy in October, with an insider telling the outlet, “I don’t know how far along she is, but she has been showing since at least September.”

Before she started dating Brandon, Ashley was previously linked to rapper G-Eazy. The two were in an on-and-off relationship from 2020 to 2021. Prior to the music artist, the Spring Breakers actress dated model Cara Delevingne from 2018 to 2020.