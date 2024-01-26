Tim McGraw Gushes Over Daughter Audrey’s Cover of ‘Stand By Your Man’: She ‘Crushes This One’

Tim McGraw is one proud dad! The country singer shared a video showing off a short cover that his and Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey, 22, did of Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” on Instagram on Thursday, January 26. He shared a side-by-side clip of him reacting to the black-and-white video of her playing the song on piano and singing along. “Wow. Our girl Audrey crushes this one,” he wrote alongside the clip.

After the clip of the cover ended, Tim just gushed about how great of a musician his daughter is. “Whoo! Our babygirl Audrey. Gosh, she’s so talented, man. I’ve said it 100 times. All of our girls are so talented. They all sing great,” he said. “Audrey is just so special. She’s such an incredible writer as well.”

Tim continued and said that he loves it when he gets to hear Audrey playing around the house, and he told fans that her original music is just as great. “Whenever she’s home, she’ll sit on the piano, and we can hear this all through the house. We can hear the stuff that she’s writing, and I’m telling you her voice and the things that she writes are just so mind-blowing and so deep and so special,” he said. “She’s got a true artist’s soul, and we’re lucky enough that we get to hear this when she’s home and she sits around to play the piano.”

Tim even admitted that he and his wife take the time to cherish when they hear her and try not to interrupt. “Faith and I will just sit there and just listen. She doesn’t know we’re listening half the time. Sometimes we have to sneak around so we can watch her so she doesn’t see us, because she’ll stop sometimes,” he said. “My goodness, I’m proud.”

As Tim mentioned above, it’s not the first time that he’s praised all of his daughters’ singing abilities. Besides Audrey, he and Faith are also parents to Gracie, 26, and Maggie, 25. Tim spoke about all three of them in an August 2023 interview on Good Morning America. “All three of the girls are really great singers. I always tell everybody I’m the worst singer in the family. Seriously, out of my daughters and my wife, that’s how good they are,” he said.