Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughters Maggie, 25, & Audrey, 21, Stun In Black & White Dresses At ACM Honors

Tim McGraw, 56, and Faith Hill, 55, were joined by two of their three daughters during their appearance at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors event at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on Wednesday. The country superstars posed for photos on the red carpet with their gorgeous kids, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, and looked incredible together. They all wore a combination of black and white outfits that helped them dazzle in the spotlight.

Tim, who is being honored with the ACM Icon Award, wore a Dior white blazer over a black shirt with a black scarf, white pants, black boots, and his signature black cowboy hat, while Faith wore a long-sleeved black Valentino mini dress with a cowl neck and black knee-high boots. She also had her hair pulled back and wore bright red lipstick.

Maggie, who can also be seen in new photos below, wore her own long sleeveless black dress and Audrey wore a long sleeveless white Ascony dress. They both had their hair down and matched their mom with red lipstick. All four of them flashed big smiles for the camera and looked thrilled to be together.

In addition to Tim, other country legends that were set to be honored at the event, include Clint Black, Randy Travis, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Charlie Daniels. Carly Pearce also served as host.

Before this year’s ACM Honors event brought out Tim and Faith’s youngest two daughters, their oldest daughter, Gracie, 26, made headlines for sunbathing in a blue bikini earlier this month. She took to Instagram to share photos from her memorable afternoon and they showed off her weight loss from Ozempic and Mounjaro. “Adventures *at* home,” she captioned the post.

Gracie first opened up about her weight loss back in May. She revealed she took Ozempic last year before she switched to medication for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). “No need to accuse when I have been open about it,” she said about her decision to take the type 2 diabetes treatment. She also confirmed she’s been “working out” to shed pounds.