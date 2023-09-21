Tim McGraw Gushes Over ‘Best Friend’ Faith Hill in Sweet 56th Birthday Tribute: ‘You Light Up My Heart’

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Tim McGraw, 56, is an eternally proud husband. On Faith Hill‘s 56th birthday, the country crooner and dad of three took to Instagram to lavish praise on her with a sweet tribute post, which you can SEE HERE. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my partner and my best friend,” Tim captioned a glowing portrait of the birthday girl in a white dress. “You light up every room you walk into. And you light up my heart and soul. I love you more than I could ever express in a million years. This is your day my love!!!!” He signed off with a black heart emoji, kissing emoji, and a tag of his wife.

In the comments thread, the power couples’ daughters gave some of the most heartwarming responses. “The most beautiful. Inside and outside,” wrote Audrey McGraw. “Ugh pls adopt me,” joked daughter Maggie. The couple also shares daughter Gracie McGraw.

But it wasn’t just the hitmaker’s daughters who weighed in on the big day. Many of Tim’s other 3.5 million fans on the platform couldn’t resist offering their best wishes. “Happy birthday to your brilliant, kind, hilarious and beautiful bride,” wrote a fan, with another remarking, “Happy birthday Faith! I thought you were one of the girls. You are so gorgeous!” A third joked, “she stole my man and my birthday too!”

Faith and Tim’s epic, decades-long love story began in 1994, when they first met while still romantically linked to other people. Two years later, in 1996, they embarked on a whirlwind romance, marrying that same year in Louisiana. As the duo comes up on their 27th wedding anniversary, Tim reflected on whether or not there’s a key to success for a long marriage.

“I don’t know if there’s a key,” he told ET Canada back in August. “We always say we’re 27 years coming up, it’s like 96 in show business. It’s almost like dog years.”

“We just made a commitment early on, when we first decided we were getting married and having kids, that we wouldn’t just walk out the door when problems arose,” he explained.