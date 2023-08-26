Tim McGraw Reveals Daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, & Audrey, 21, Are All ‘Great Singers’

The country singer also praised his wife, Faith Hill, during an interview on 'Good Morning America' this week.

August 26, 2023
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw 'Today' Show Citi Concert Series, New York, USA - 17 Nov 2017
Gracie McGraw New York Premiere of "On Our Way", Village East by Angelika, NYC, Manhattan, United States - 18 May 2023
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The World Premiere of "1883" in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 12 Dec 2021

Tim McGraw, 56, gushed over his three daughters and their singing talent, in a new interview on Friday. The country singer called Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, “great singers,” when he spoke to Good Morning America for their Summer Concert Series. He also praised his wife and the girls’ mother, Faith Hill, 55.

“All three of the girls are really great singers. I always tell everybody I’m the worst singer in the family. Seriously, out of my daughters and my wife, that’s how good they are,” he said during the interview.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Daughters
Tim with Faith and their daughters at a previous event. (Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock)

“Gracie, the oldest, she’s here in New York City. She’s looking for her first big break on Broadway, which is going to happen soon, I’m sure,” he continued. “Our youngest is a singer and actress as well, and our middle daughter works in [Washington] D.C. on Capitol Hill. They’re all great girls.”

Tim’s comments about his family come just a two days after he, his wife, and two youngest daughters made headlines for attending the 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors event at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. They all posed on the red carpet of the event while wearing fashionable outfits. Tim, who was honored with the ACM Icon Award, wore a Dior white blazer over a black shirt with a black scarf, white pants, black boots, and his signature black cowboy hat, while Faith wore a long-sleeved black Valentino mini dress with a cowl neck and black knee-high boots.

Tim McGraw, Maggie McGraw
Tim and Maggie at an event. (Brian To/Shutterstock)

Maggie looked elegant in her own long sleeveless black dress, while Audrey donned a long sleeveless white Ascony dress. They both had their hair down and matched with red lipstick. The appearance was one of just several times Tim and Faith posed at an event with some or all three of their daughters.

Earlier this month, Tim lightheartedly admitted that although all three of his girls have great voices, they have refused to sing with him. “They’re the life of the party every time they’re around,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “They just inspire us in so many ways. I’d love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they’re like, ‘I ain’t singing with you, dad.’”

