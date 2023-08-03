Tim McGraw Reveals His Daughters Turned Down Song Collab With Him: ‘I’d Love To’ Do It

Tim McGraw, 56, is the ultimate girl dad — but even that couldn’t convince Gracie McGraw, 26, Audrey McGraw, 21, and Maggie McGraw, 24, to collaborate on a single with him and his wife Faith Hill, 55. “They’re the life of the party every time they’re around,” the country icon gushed to Entertainment Tonight for a new on-camera interview. “They just inspire us in so many ways. I’d love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they’re like, ‘I ain’t singing with you, dad.'”

Their lack of enthusiasm over a collab isn’t the only part of fatherhood that has Tim a bit disappointed, however. In a 2021 interview, he told The Leo Edit in a joint interview with Garrett Hedlund that “there’s some melancholy that goes along with it.” “To look back now, over Faith and I’s 25 years of marriage coming up in October, and see where we’re at and see where our kids are, see how fast it’s gone by, it’s almost… it’s unfathomable how time flies,” he lamented.

“What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years,” he explained of the surreal experience. “And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it’s like every two years there’s a different child that you have as they age. It’s a beautiful thing, but it’s a sad thing at the same time. You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that.'”

Through it all, Tim shared in an interview with his record label what he hopes he’s instilled in each of his daughters. “They’re all completely different creatures,” he said in the June 2022 interview. “But they all have big hearts, and they are all very polite and they really respect people, and they all feel like they wanna make a difference in the world. Hopefully we’ve instilled that into them.”