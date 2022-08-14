Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Have Dinner With Daughters Maggie, 24, & Audrey, 20, In NYC: Photos

It’s a Big Apple family affair! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are enjoying the summer with some VIPs from their big brood. The country music superstar couple, both 54 years old, were spotted out in New York City with their three daughters: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. The gorgeous group were dressed to the nines — and all smiles — as they left the iconic Polo Bar.

The “Breathe” singer rocked a fabulous black maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline. Her trademark sandy blonde locks were left up in a messy bun as she accessorized with a set of hoop earrings and a bejeweled necklace. Tim cut a casual figure in an tight polo shirt and white jeans. Gracie donned a white summer dress, Maggie followed suit in a light frock and Audrey looked chic in a blue floral dress and denim jacket.

The family certainly appears to be one happy unit. Tim has previously given credit to Faith for keeping them on a solid foundation, including helping him with his alcohol abuse disorder. In a 2021 essay for Esquire, the country music star, who has been sober since 2008, recalled the time he found himself confessing to Faith that he had been drinking in the morning.

“I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, ‘I have to wake the kids up,” he wrote. “I went straight to my wife and said, ‘This is where I’m at,'” he continued. “I was scared.” The reaction from his wife of nearly 25 years ended up putting him on a healthier path, according to the star. “She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life.”

In his 2019 book Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, Tim also thanked Faith for helping him get sober with an ultimatum, as he wrote, “Getting real like only she can do, Faith told me, ‘Partying or family, take your pick.'”

“When your wife tells you it’s gone too far, that’s a big wake-up call,” he shared with Men’s Health as well. “That, and realizing you’re gonna lose everything you have. Not monetarily, not career-wise, but family-wise.”

He has also said in the past that believes he would be dead if it weren’t for his better half. “Faith saved my life in a lot of ways — from myself more than anything,” he told People. “I can go down a dark road sometimes, when you’re not feeling good about yourself, and she pulls me out. My wife makes me a better man.”