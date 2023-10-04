Tim McGraw Reveals He Loves Tuna & Shares the Key to His Successful Marriage to Faith Hill

Image Credit: Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Tim McGraw, 56, and his wife, Faith Hill, 56, have been couple goals since 1996, and he recently revealed the “key” to his successful marriage. While out in New York City on October 4, the “It’s Your Love” hitmaker spoke with FACTZ about his marriage, his gym routine, and more. When asked about the secret to a successful relationship, Tim was candid. “Just shut up and listen!” he said with a laugh.

Later, the father-of-three revealed his current workout routine that helps him stay in shape. “I usually start on the treadmill with a warmup for 30 minutes to an hour,” Tim explained. He also makes sure to add on a “circuit training” where he focuses on a “push-pull” motion for his legs and upper body. While out in the Big Apple, Tim looked dapper in a classic grey suit paired with a blue button-up shirt. Of course, he completed the ensemble with his go-to black cowboy hat.

Before the country music sensation hopped into his black SUV, Tim revealed more details about his life with the outlet. The 56-year-old explained that he is not interested in pursuing a career in politics and that he “loves” tuna. “No,” he said with a chuckle in regards to a political career. “I’m going to be a good citizen, that’s the best I can do.” And as far as his go-to snacks in his dressing room: “tuna and kale salad.”

His latest interview comes two months after Tim revealed that his daughters declined to collaborate on a song with him. “They’re the life of the party every time they’re around,” he told Entertainment Tonight in early August, regarding his daughters. “They just inspire us in so many ways. I’d love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they’re like, ‘I ain’t singing with you, dad.’” Faith and her husband share three adult kiddos, including Gracie McGraw, 26, Audrey McGraw, 21, and Maggie McGraw, 24.

The proud girl dad took to Instagram on September 24 to celebrate “National Daughters Day” with a carousel of photos of his family. “National Daughters Day was yesterday, so I want to share these pics. Babies to young women…. It happens so, so quickly,” he gushed in the caption. “Faith and I wake up every morning so grateful and proud that we have these remarkable young ladies in our lives!!!” His three daughters were quick to jump in the comments to react to the tribute. “No one knows how to grin and bear it through 3 hours of Hamilton karaoke quite like you….love you, dad,” Maggie wrote, while Audrey added, “Love you.” Gracie, for her part, added two heart emojis. So cute!