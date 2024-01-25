Hugh Jackman Shaves Off His Wolverine Beard After Wrapping ‘Deadpool 3’: ‘What a Ride’

Hugh Jackman has finished filming Deadpool 3, and he’s finally shaved his classic beard to play Wolverine in the upcoming superhero movie. The Les Misérables star, 55, shared a video of him finally getting the beard shaved and his hair styled on his Instagram on Wednesday, January 24. Even though his time on the movie is done, he revealed that he’s looking forward to when it premieres over the summer.

The clip was a silent time-lapse of Hugh getting his hair cut and beard shaved by a pair of stylists after wrapping up the movie. It seemed like most of the beard was already shaved, but he caught the duo getting the last bit off. In the caption, he spoke highly about what an excellent experience it was to work on the movie, but he finished by declaring that it was “Time to shave.”

When looking back on the filming, Hugh revealed that it was (mostly) a blast to work on the movie, while also pointing out some of the harder parts. “What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2%. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do,” he wrote. “To two of my best mates [Ryan Reynolds] and [Shawn Levy] I literally couldn’t have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26th can’t come soon enough.”

Deadpool 3 will mark the first time that Hugh has played Wolverine since 2017 in Logan. Hugh began playing the superhero in 2000 when he was cast in the original X-Men film. It was announced that Hugh would be returning to the role for the upcoming Deadpool film in September 2022, with a hilarious video alongside the man himself, Ryan Reynolds.

Since announcing that he’d be returning, Hugh has also shared updates along the way, mainly about his workout regimen to play the Marvel mutant. Ryan has even shared a photo revealing that his co-star will suit up in the classic yellow Wolverine suit from the comics in the new movie.