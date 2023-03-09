Hugh Jackman Plunges In Freezing Ocean As He ‘Trains’ To Be Wolverine Again: Watch

Hugh Jackman is ready to take on his most iconic role, once again! But first: training. The Wolverine star took to social media on Thursday, March 9, 2023 to share a minute long video of his current training process as he gears up to return to the role. In the Twitter clip, the 54-year-old hunk rocked a blue rash guard and blue swim trunks as he faced the camera and flexed. He then turned to plunge into the cold ocean, pushing against the waves as he swam far out into the water and dunked under the surface. He then ran back to the camera, clearly cold after the ordeal.

“Sleep. Train. Eat. Recover. Repeat,” he captioned the clip, along with the hashtag: #becomingwolverineagain. Many of Hugh’s 15 million followers on the platform were thrilled and took to the comments thread to react. “4-5 days a week boss,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Very cool! Is there any chance that you will be becoming Van Helsing again? Great roll great movie.” “I’m sure it’s difficult and tedious but you’re making a lot of fans Xtremely happy by coming back to the role,” remarked a third.

Hugh has been playing the iconic X-Men role since 2000, reprising it eight more times in the ensuing years. He’ll next be seen as the character opposite pal Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3, due out in November of 2024. The share comes just days after he shared his prepared “bulking” diet to help him transform back into the superhero. In that Instagram post, he revealed he takes in high calorie amounts in chicken burgers and salmon, among other dishes, as he trains.

“Bulking. A day in the life,” the caption on the photos reads. “Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst … Becoming. Wolverine. Again.” But playing Wolverine is not all fun and games for the actor. He revealed during a February interview with BBC’s Front Row that it had damaged his voice.

“My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling,” he said. “My voice teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified by some of the things I did [as Wolverine].”