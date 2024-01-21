Hugh Jackman Shows Off Huge Muscles During Intense ‘Deadpool 3’ Workout: Watch

Hugh Jackman, 55, is getting ready to play the role of Wolverine in the upcoming film, Deadpool 3, and looking great while doing it! The actor took to his Instagram account to share a new video of himself sitting down and lifting weights in a gym while showing off his huge muscles. He revealed the workout session was a part of his preparation for the highly anticipated movie.

“No days off – except for tomorrow. 💪🏻#becomingwolverineagain,” he wrote alongside the clip. The hunk wore a dark blue tank top and black shorts as he focused intensely in the moment. He had a short hairstyle and also rocked some facial hair.

As soon as the video went public, Hugh’s fans didn’t hesitate to compliment him in the comments section. “This LEGEND is 55 years old and people (most of them never worked out) have the audacity to tell Wolverine to work out more his legs? Come on 😂,” one fan wrote, referring to other comments asking about his leg workout. “Great physique sir,” another fan wrote, while a third shared, “Wow. You are in perfect shape.”

Hugh’s workout comes as Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024. Ryan Reynolds will star alongside the talented star in the role of the superhero once again and Shawn Levy is directing the project. Shawn recently addressed rumors that Taylor Swift is set to appear in the film. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see,” he told The Wrap in October.

In addition to working on Deadpool 3, Hugh seems to be busy with writing a memoir. “Hugh is currently working on a memoir,” a source told Us Weekly. “He is in the early stages of writing it.” Part of his inspiration for the book was his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, the source further claimed, and details about their love story may be included. “Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce,” the insider said. “This book is the first step.”