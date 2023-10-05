Hugh Jackman Is Reportedly Writing a Memoir With ‘Big Bombshells’ Amidst Divorce From Deborra-Lee Furness

Image Credit: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman is working on a memoir following his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, according to a new report from Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that the Les Misérables actor, 54, had begun working on the book following his breakup from his wife, 67, of 27 years. “Hugh is currently working on a memoir,” the insider said. “He is in the early stages of writing it.”

While details about the book have yet to come, the source explained that part of the reason for writing it was inspired by his and Deborra’s divorce. “Hugh’s choosing to [write this book] now because he’s finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce,” they said. “This book is the first step.”

Besides divorce, the insider promised “big bombshells” and an in-depth look at the star. “He’ll be opening up about his life like never before,” they said. “It’s been very healing for him.”

Hugh and Deborra announced that they’d be divorcing in a joint statement to People in September. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They continued and said that their family was the prime concern. The pair share a son, Oscar Maximillian, 23, and a daughter, Ava Eliot, 18. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they said. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Since releasing the statement, both actors have mostly avoided speaking about their separation publicly. Hugh simply called it a “difficult time” after he was approached by a paparazzi in New York City, and Deborra was accidentally dialed by an Australian radio show, but simply said she appreciated the message of love they sent.

After announcing their divorce, Hugh has been spotted out and about a few times with his buddy Ryan Reynolds. The two actors were seen out for a walk in New York City just days after the divorce was announced. The Deadpool 3 co-stars were also seen enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium with Taylor Swift on October 1.