Hugh Jackman’s Estranged Wife Deborra-Lee Speaks Out For the First Time After Their Shocking Split

Deborra-Lee Furness spoke out for the first time since she and her estranged husband, Hugh Jackman, announced their separation following 27 years of marriage.

The 67-year-old was accidentally called up by radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson on Tuesday, September 26, according to Daily Mail. “We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous,” Kyle insisted while on the phone with Deborra, adding, “Seriously, this isn’t a stitch up. We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you; we hope you’re well.”

“Thank you, guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet,” the Australian actress replied. Kyle then noted, “I just feel it’s too soon. I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat,” to which Deborra thanked them again and added, “I really, really appreciate it.”

Deborra’s on-air phone call came over one week after the Greatest Showman actor, 54, called their split a “difficult time” while being questioned by paparazzi in a video that was shared on September 16.

The now-estranged spouses shocked the world when they announced their divorce on September 15.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the now-estranged spouses told PEOPLE in a statement that day. “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Fans of the couple were astounded to learn that Hugh and Deborra’s love didn’t last, especially since the Wolverine actor had spoken highly of their marriage over the years. In April, the then-couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary. Hugh even posted a sweet Instagram tribute for Deborra at the time.

“I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much,” Hugh wrote in his caption. “Together, we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”