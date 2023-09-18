Hugh Jackman Steps Out With Pal Ryan Reynolds For Low-Key Outing Amid Deborra-Lee Furness Split: Photos

Image Credit: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman, 53, was seen on an outing with Ryan Reynolds, 46, just three days after he and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, announced their split. The two actors were photographed walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY on Monday, and chatted as they wore casual outfits. Hugh’s look included a black jacket over a white shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers while Ryan’s look included a black windbreaker, gray pants, and white sneakers.

The outing comes just two days after Hugh was seen on a solo outing for the first time since his split news went public. He admitted he was going through “a difficult time” when he was approached by a photographer on the street. He also said he didn’t feel like it was the right time or place to be discussing the split further.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their separation last Friday with a joint statement. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” Hugh and Deborra-Lee told PEOPLE. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” the statement continued. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Shortly after the split, a source told Page Six that the news wasn’t surprising to family and friends of the former couple. “Friends and family knew about it,” the insider said, before also adding that trouble in their marriage may have started before Hugh returned to Broadway in The Music Man in Feb. 2022.