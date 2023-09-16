Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee’s Divorce: Why Did the Couple Split?

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman, 54, and Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, announced their split after 27 years of marriage on Friday, but their separation “happened a while ago” and wasn’t a surprise, according to Page Six. “Friends and family knew about it,” an insider told the outlet. They also added that the trouble in their marriage may have started even before Hugh returned to Broadway in The Music Man in Feb. 2022.

“Deb wasn’t at rehearsals very much,” the source said before adding that she “was even spotted snoozing during some of them.” The insider also claimed there wasn’t a third partner involved and they had simply become “roommates.”

The new report comes less than a day after the former lovebirds announced their intention to divorce in a joint statement. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” Hugh and Deborra-Lee told PEOPLE. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority,” they continued. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee married in 1996 and share two adopted children, including Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. During their long marriage, Hugh would sometimes share love-filled posts about his now ex, especially on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries. One of the last Instagram posts about Deborra-Lee he shared was in honor of their 27th wedding anniversary, which took place in Apr.

“I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much,” he wrote alongside a cozy smiling photo of the two of them. “Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”