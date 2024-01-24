Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Was Inspired to Do Taylor Swift’s Heart Hands at Chiefs Game

While the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills led to a number of viral moments, one of the most memorable was when Travis Kelce copied his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s gesture of doing heart hands after he scored a touchdown. The NFL star, 34, explained why he flashed the heart hands while talking to his brother Jason Kelce, 36, on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, January 24.

Even though people originally thought that Travis was making the gesture up at the suite that Taylor, 34, was in, he revealed that he was simply just trying to spread some positivity to the Bills Mafia. “Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby,” he told his brother on the podcast. “Always got to spread that love, baby.”

Travis continued and said that since the game was a playoff game, the fans were definitely rowdy, and they may have gotten a little out of hand with some of the trash-talking. “There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium,” he said. “I just wanted to make sure they knew it wasn’t mutual. I don’t hate you guys, like you hate us.”

The Super Bowl champion also admitted that he wasn’t going to repeat some of the things that got yelled from the Bills fans. “I’m not going to say [what they said], because that’s what they want,” he said. “I’m not going to relay it, but some things were said about the family. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about [Chiefs quaterback] Pat Mahomes. It was pretty wack.”

Besides Travis’ heart hands, the brothers also discussed what Taylor’s reaction was to Jason partying shirtless while cheering on the Chiefs. The Eagles player revealed that his wife Kylie Kelce had told him to be on his “best behavior,” and he responded by reminding her of their first date. “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low,” he said.

Travis assured his brother that the charm worked. “Well Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he said. Besides partying shirtless and cheering on his brother, Jason also helped a young Swiftie show her sign to Taylor for a super cute moment.