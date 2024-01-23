Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays in Black Crop Top & Leather Shorts During Las Vegas Trip

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked ready to party the night away in Las Vegas in a trio of sexy photos shared to Instagram on Tuesday! The Scooby-Doo actress, 46, rocked a strappy black crop top with a plunging neckline as she posed on a balcony overlooking the Vegas strip. Sarah paired the crop top with black leather shorts, black thigh-high boots, and black nylons for a fierce, club-ready look. She wore her mid-length blonde hair in a half ponytail, and her makeup was flawlessly done in neutral tones. “Looking forward to regretting my decisions later,” she captioned the January 23 photo post, alongside the hashtag #lasvegas.

The mother of two has 4.5 million loyal followers on the platform, many of whom were thrilled to share their thoughts on her edgy new look. “Looks like you’re about to go meet Faith at the Bronze for some dancing,” quipped a Buffy fan, while another wrote, “You can’t tell me you’re not a slayer anymore bc sarah u SLAYED.” “Iconic pose. Always serving 🔥🔥,” gushed a third.

It’s not entirely surprising that Sarah’s fans noticed a resemblance to SMG’s Buffy outfits. In a February 2023 interview, Sarah admitted that her favorite outfits from the career-defining series were “always about the boots.”

“For me, it was always about the boots,” she told Vogue at the time. “It’s funny that Kristin is a boot person, but Buffy wore a lot of knee-high boots and Kristin wears ankle boots. That’s sort of how I differentiated them. With Buffy, some of the looks I’m all for, but some of the early outfits, I’m just like, Did you really need to mix leopard and stripes? Is that really a thing?”

She also recalled being “ambitious” with stylish details. “I remember I was so ambitious in the first season,” she divulged. “It was when all the Hard Candy nail polish was in, and I had a different nail color every episode. It was great in theory, but when you get to the end of the season and you’re doing pickups and every five seconds trying to change the polish on your nails, you realize that’s really not the best idea to do.”

Sarah has been married to actor Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, since 2002, and the power couple shares daughter Charlotte Grace Prinze, 14, and Rocky James Prinze, 11.