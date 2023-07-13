Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. & Their 2 Kids Go On Epic Gondola Ride In Florence: Photos

Italian summer! Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, were spotted vacationing in Florence, Italy, with their two children, Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, on Jul. 13. On their trip, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum and her hubby took their little ones on a fancy gondola ride to soak up the sun. While on the boat, SMG looked chic in a red sun dress, which she paired with gold hoop earrings and black oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Freddie looked casual in a teal graphic t-shirt and dark jeans. He paired the ensemble with a matching teal trucker hat and also added sunglasses to protect his eyes from the sun. While their kids enjoyed the gondola ride, Charlotte looked elegant in a multi-patterned skirt and a white t-shirt. Her little brother, Rocky, also matched his dad’s vibe and opted for a graphic t-shirt and black shorts. The 10-year-old also added a pair of white leggings layered under his shorts.

Sarah Michelle Gellar: Photos Of The Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Christian Siriano show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2019 Florence, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr enjoy their vacation with their family in Florence, Italy. The family visited the Uffizi Gallery in the morning, then they went inside the Duomo, the cathedral of Florence. In the evening they boarded a boat and sailed along the Arno River, and passed under the Ponte Vecchio. Pictured: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

During their ride, the 13-year-old appeared to enjoy a snack while Rocky opted to lay down and seemingly take a quick cat nap. The father-of-two notably carried a paper fan to cool off from the sweltering heat while on the water. The family was also accompanied by an unidentified woman, who appeared to be a tour guide, and a man who navigated the gondola for them. SMG and her leading man appear to be taking a social media pause while on vacation, as they have yet to share photos from the trip online.

As previously mentioned, the family outing in Italy comes just two days after the entire group was spotted at LAX Airport. For her airport attire, the mother-of-two rocked a pair of white sweatpants with a black shirt and a denim jacket. SMG completed her jet-setter outfit with a trucker hat, sunglasses, and white sneakers. Freddie also kept his airport ensemble casual and nearly twinned with his wife with a pair of grey sweatpants. He added a white zip-up jacket over his graphic t-shirt and black sunglasses to tie the look together.

Just last month, SMG took to Instagram to celebrate the end of the school year for both of her kids. “This is the smile of a mom that made it through another school year (and with a teenager no less) #schoolisoutforsummer,” she captioned the adorable photo. In the snapshot, the blonde beauty held up a poster that read “Rocky’s last day of fourth grade.” The proud mom also held a similar poster for Charlotte, however, it was slight out of the frame. Soon after she shared the post, many of her 4.4 million followers took to the comments to react. “Congratulations Rocky! Now you are going to be a fifth grader. That’s exciting news your mom is so proud,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Congratulations Sarah on surviving another school year, I know it’s not simple.”