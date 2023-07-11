Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. & Their 2 Kids Race To Board A Flight At LAX In Rare Family Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, and Freddie Prinze Jr., 47, made their way through LAX airport on Tuesday to hop on a plane and jet out of Los Angeles, CA with their two kids, Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10. All four of them were photographed on the rare family outing as they walked together with their luggage. They all wore casual and comfortable-looking outfits and seemed ready to get where they were headed.

Sarah’s outfit included a denim jacket over a black top, white sweatpants, white sneakers, and a white graphic baseball cap. She also added sunglasses to her look as she kept her shoulder-length hair down. Freddie rocked a black and white graphic T-shirt under a white patterned zip-up hoodie, dark gray pants, gray sneakers, and his own pair of sunglasses.

Their daughter and son also showed off their own casual outfits. Charlotte donned a white graphic oversized sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and white and pink sneakers as her hair was pulled back. Rocky opted for a red and black patterned hoodie and matching pants with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Before she made headlines with her family’s airport outing, Sarah got public attention when her former All My Children costar Susan Lucci, who played her character’s mother, praised her in an interview. When asked if they kept in touch after all these years, Susan said “not really,” when speaking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Concert in Feb. “No, but I’m so happy for her and she looks great. And that’s wonderful,” she added.

All My Children brough Sarah her big break in the acting industry back in 1992. She played the role of Kendall Hart on the popular soap opera until 1995. She then went on to star in bigger roles, including the lead in the television adaptation of Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 until 2003. She also starred in various teen dramas throughout the late 1990s, including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, and Cruel Intentions.