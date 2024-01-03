 Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Yellow One-Piece Swimsuit on Vacation – Hollywood Life

Sarah Michelle Gellar Sizzles in Yellow One-Piece Swimsuit on Vacation: Photos

The 'Cruel Intentions' star took to Instagram on January 2 to share a series of new sexy photos of herself in a bright-yellow swimsuit amid her tropical vacation.

January 3, 2024 6:06PM EST
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Yellow One-Piece Swimsuit on Vacation
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sarah Michelle Gellar knows that there’s no better way to kick off the New Year than a round of bikini photos! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum celebrated the start of 2024 with a vacation photo dump shared via Instagram on January 2 and rocked multiple sexy swimsuits. “If I’ve left you unread…. Here is why. Vacation photo dump part one,” she joked in the caption of her holiday carousel.

In the first slide of her bikini post, SMG looked extra chic in a yellow one-piece swimsuit while she soaked up the sun. She accessorized her beach-side attire with a wide-brim straw hat, gold hoop earrings, and a gold nameplate necklace. The 46-year-old seemingly rocked minimal makeup and completed her look with a glossy pink lip and matching blush.

Sarah also included a close-up selfie of herself tanning in the sun. In the second slide of her post, she rocked a low-cut floral bikini top and matching bottoms. She completed the ensemble with oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun and the same beach hat she wore in the first snapshot. Additionally, the mother-of-two added a selfie on the third slide of her carousel in a plunging bikini top which featured fruits on it. Elsewhere in the same post, SMG rocked a black blouse with white cut-off shorts while she posed in front of the stunning sunset.

Soon after Sarah shared the vacation photos with her nearly 5 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with compliments and reactions. “Still slaying in 2024,” one admirer penned, while another chimed in with, “Looks like an amazing vacation! Can’t wait to see more pics.” The Scooby-Doo starlet delivered on her fan’s request and also shared a part two to her vacation photo dump on January 3. “Vacation dump #2- family and friends,” Sarah penned in the caption of her post.

For the second round of vacation photos, SMG kicked it off strong with a selfie of herself alongside her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., 47. Towards the end of the carousel of photos, the proud mom also featured a family portrait with her two children Charlotte Grace Prinze, 14, and Rocky James Prinze, 11. SMG concealed her kiddos’ identities with blue heart emojis to protect their privacy. Sarah and Freddie have been married since 2002 and celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in 2022.

