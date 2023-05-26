Sarah Michelle Gellar, 46, Debuts ‘Summer’ Bob Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar never disappoints us when it comes to her fashion and her hair. The 46-year-old actress, who shares two adorable children with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., debuted a new “summer” bob hairstyle on Instagram on May 26, and we’re totally in love. Should we go as far as saying she slayed this look, or is that too cheesy? Whatever — we said it and we’re not ashamed.

As you can see in the above “before” photo, which was taken at Cannes in April 2023, the actress’ hair recently featured a part down the middle. And since Sarah isn’t a natural blonde (we bet you didn’t even know that!) her darker roots were starting to grow in. But in the below “after” photo, which she shared on Instagram for her 4.3 million followers, it looks as though Sarah got a fresh coloring, trimmed the ends of her luscious locks, and moved the part of her hair off to the side. Her new bob looks amazing!

“Got my summer cut… all ready for the holiday weekend. Don’t forget.. today is the one day it’s acceptable to tell people ‘C U Next Tuesday'”, Sarah wrote on her May 26 Instagram post.

Immediately after sharing the new photo and accompanying message, Sarah’s friends took to the comments section to praise her fresh new look. Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow wrote, “You look stunning per usual …. Plus – these earrings?!? Where do we get these ???,” while Sarah’s BFF Selma Blair wrote, “Hi bobbed beauty.”

It seems pretty clear that we’re not the only ones loving Sarah’s new hair makeover!