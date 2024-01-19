Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Quietly Barred From Counsellor of State Roles Amid King Charles’ Medical Procedure

King Charles III, 75, will have a “corrective procedure” done for his enlarged prostate sometime next week and a few members of the Royal Family will not be called upon to act as Counsellors of State amid his absence. Ahead of the medical procedure, The Times reported that Prince Harry, 39, and Prince Andrew, 63, will not be asked to fulfill royal duties as they are not “working members of the Royal Family.”

Although the upcoming hospital visit is new information, the status of Harry and his uncle’s royal responsibilities is not. The statement regarding “working members” of the Royal Family was revealed during the second reading of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23 in the House of Lords on Nov. 21, 2022, per PEOPLE. At the time, Lord True revealed that only “working members of the Royal Family will be called on to act as Counsellors of State.” Additionally, Princess Beatrice is also not able to act as a Counsellor of State, as she is not a working royal.

Harry stepped back as a senior royal in January 2020, meanwhile, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his royal patronages and military affiliations in January 2022. The 39-year-old relocated away from the U.K. at the time with his wife, Meghan Markle, and now resides in Southern California. Meanwhile, the 63-year-old was stripped of his royal affiliations after he was accused of sexual assault in connection to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Despite the king’s upcoming medical operation, a source close to the royals reassured PEOPLE that, the 75-year-old will still be able to fulfill his duties. The mag noted that Charles will be “capable of fulfilling his constitutional requirements and duties during this time.” Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the surgery on January 17. “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the note read. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The latest health update on King Charles III also comes amid Kate Middleton‘s recent surgery. Kensington Palace released a press release on January 17 to reveal that Prince William‘s wife had a “successful” abdominal surgery. “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery,” the statement read. “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”