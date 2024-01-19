Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He’s Ready for Baby No. 13 in Candid New Comments

Nick Cannon is non-committal when it comes to welcoming baby number 13. The Masked Singer host, 43, was recently asked if he had plans to welcome a 13th child into his already crowded brood. “I’m chilling right now,” he told PEOPLE for a new interview published on January 19. “There’s no plans on the horizon as of yet.” But Nick did admit to amusement with the public’s fascination with his serial fatherhood. “It’s so funny, everybody’s always trying to get me to have more kids,” he mused. “It’s like, twelve ain’t enough?”

Nick stopped short of saying he’s done having kids, however. “Thirteen is a good number,” he told the outlet. “It’s definitely a lucky number.” The Wild ‘n Out personality also shared the best part of being a dad. “Just hearing your kids say, ‘I love you, daddy.’ You know what I mean?” he said. “The first time they say it, whether they’re 1 year old or 18 months, to hearing it from your kids that are on the brink of being teenagers, there’s nothing better than that.”

Nick also cited “picking them up from school” and “big hugs” as the “best” moments in parenthood. Now, following the holidays, he explained that he’s gearing up for all the spring activities. “So, a lot of getting back outside again, a lot of basketball starting back up, and just a lot of sports and outdoor activities,” he said. “As a dad, that’s the kind of stuff you structure your schedule around, all of your kids’ extracurricular activities.”

Nick shares his 12 kids with multiple baby mamas, including ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, and LaNisha Cole.

Nick’s large brood is by no means an accident — he once said fatherhood is his main goal in life. “I believe that’s what we’re put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring,” he told PEOPLE in an April 2023 interview. “So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning. Career and work and all of that, take second.”