Nick Cannon Admits He May Not Be Done Having Kids After 12: ‘Only God’ Knows When I’ve Had Enough

Nick Cannon doesn't seem to know if he'll have more kids, after bringing a dozen of them into the world with various partners.

Nick Cannon has made fatherhood his mission in life. And in a new interview, he indicated that he may not done, even after having twelve children across six different relationships. “I’ve gotten in trouble about this too before because people will ask me if I’m done,” the Wild N Out star said during a recent podcast appearance on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman via People. “And I’d always say, ‘Only God can tell me if I’m done.’ Because as much as I was open to every single child that I had, I can’t say the majority of them were planned. . . .If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married, just diagnosed with lupus that 10 years from now . . . that I would have 12 children, I would be like, ‘f*** out of here!'”

Host Laura Berman asserted as well that the TV host has “magic sperm.” “Several of these women have been on full-on birth control and gotten pregnant, and not wanted to get pregnant and gotten pregnant,” she said. Nick attributed that to a spiritual power, calling the unplanned pregnancies “miracles.” “I lend that type of stuff to God,” he said. “Those are miracles.”

Nick’s comments are no surprise to anyone following his ever-growing family. He shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Abby also gave birth to baby Beautiful in November.

There’s also Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 3 and Rise, 11 months, with Brittany Bell,and Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi. He welcomed 2-month-old daughter Halo Marie with model Alyssa Scott, who also gave birth to their late son Zen, who tragically passed away at 5 months old in December of 2021 of a brain tumor. Finally, he shares Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Still, while it sounds like his future family planning is up in the air, he did confess that he intends to plan future arrivals. “I want to be intentional in all of their lives currently, and I don’t want to spread anyone else any thinner than they already are,” he explained. “So with that, if I do have more children, it will be very intentional and the timing will be the best timing that I believe it should be. There won’t be any more ‘accidents’ or ‘oops’ or ‘surprises.'”

