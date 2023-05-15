Nick Cannon Admits To Mixing Up Mother’s Day Wishes For The Mothers Of His Children: ‘I Tried My Best’

Nick Cannon admitted he had mixed up Mother's Day cards between his many baby mamas, to the shock of one of them.

May 15, 2023
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon can’t keep all his baby mamas straight. In a hilarious new interview with one of them, he admitted that he’d mixed up “handwritten messages from the heart” for Mother’s Day to each of them. “I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down,” he said during the Monday, May 15 episode of The Daily Cannon. “As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up,” he recalled to co-hosts Mason Moussette, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, and Abby De La Rosa — who just so happens to be the mother of Nick’s twins Zion and Zillion, 1, and their 5-month-old infant daughter Beautiful.

“And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …” At that point, Abby gasped, “wow.” “I tried my best, I really did,” Nick continued, lamenting that he should have abandoned the personalized notes and done “some generic s*** that everybody else got.”

It’s not hard to imagine a mixup with Nick’s wild family arrangement. The talk show host and musician has a dozen children across six relationships — beginning with his 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah CareyHe also welcomed Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and Rise, seven months, with model Brittany Bell; nine-month-old Legendary with Brie Tiesi; 7-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole; and 4-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Nick and Alyssa lost their first child together, baby Zen, to a brain tumor in December of 2021.

This isn’t the first time Nick has forgotten an important member of his family. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in April, he left out the name of his daughter with LaNisha. “You know their names? Everyone’s name?” host Howard Stern asked Nick about all one dozen of his children. “Of course, I can name all — of course!” Nick promised. But when the shock jock tested Nick, he left Onyx off the long list of kids.

