Nick Cannon Throws Twins Colorful 2nd Birthday Party With Abby de La Rosa: Photos

Nick Cannon had “twice the fun” celebrating the birthdays of the twin sons he shares with Abby De La Rosa. The proud parents of Zion and Zillion threw an elaborate soiree for their kiddos and shared snaps of it on social media. “Twice the fun, Twice the Love. Cheers to 2! We love you Zillion & Zion,” Abby captioned an adorable photo of the family on her Instagram.

The TV host followed suit and shared a cute pic of him holding the two members of his gigantic brood. “Can’t believe it’s been 2 years already!! Zillion and Zion the world is yours!! I love you so much! Happy birthday sons!!” Nick wrote on his Instagram. And on his TikTok, he shared a cute clip of him, Zillion and Zion flying a kite on a beach. “Flying kites is one of my favorite things to do with my kids. Can’t believe you guys are two already! Happy Birthday Zilly & Zion!” the star shared.

The twins’ kickback comes after Nick and Abby welcomed Zion and Zillion’s little sister in November. “11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” Nick wrote in a post that showed him and Abby smiling down at their new bundle of joy.

@nickcannon Flying kites is one of my favorite things to do with my kids. Can’t believe you guys are two already! Happy Birthday Zilly & Zion! 🪁🎂 ♬ Sunrise – Official Sound Studio

The three children Nick shares with Abby is part of his large family that he shares with several different women. They include Moroccan and Monroe, his 12-year-old twins with ex wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 3 and Rise, 11 months, Legendary Love, his 10 month old baby with Bre Tiesi, daughter Halo Marie, 2 months, with Alyssa Scott, and their infant son Zen, who died at the age of just 5 months in December of 2021 of a brain tumor.

Nick said he accepts getting a side-eye or two by having such a large brood across several mothers, but he’s confident in his personal choices, per a recent interview with People. “I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways,” he told the outlet in mid-April. “But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them, like I always say, I just love with abundance.”