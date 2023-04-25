Abby De La Rosa Admits To Nick Cannon That It ‘Turns Her On’ To See Him With Moms Of His Other Kids

With Nick Cannon having a dozen kids with six women – Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Abby De La Rosa – one might think jealousy was a common reaction. After all, Nick, 42, has to divide his attention so much. Yet, on the premiere episode of Abby and Nick’s new radio show, The Daily Cannon, Abby, 32, kept it “chill” while speaking her truth, per Entertainment Tonight. “I got love for all the women,” she said. “For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit. I’m a little jealous, but at the same time, it’s just kinda like, you know, ‘This is my baby daddy'”

Abby shares three children with Nick – one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and their five-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. His other kids include twins Moroccan and Monroe (turning 12 on Apr. 30) with Mariah; Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and 5-month-old Rise with Brittany; Halo, 2-months-old, and the late Zen with Alyssa; 7-month-old Legendary with Bre; and 5-month-old Onyx with LaNisha.

Nick spoke with Entertainment Tonight about launching a new show alongside Abby and how it would offer listeners a chance to see a different side of their relationship. “You’ll get to see our bond, you’ll get to see why so much love is there. I mean, she’s a mother of three of my children, but I met her in this space, here, working at iHeartRadio, man, and I always was a fan of hers.” Nick also hinted that the kids might make an appearance on the program.

“The kids would be upstairs while we’re downstairs doing the show,” he said. “Especially since the twins are running around all over the place, they love it. We literally call our studio ‘the playroom,’ so it’s toys everywhere, bright colors. So they’ll definitely pop in.”

As to what the show’s format would be, Nick told ET that it would include himself, Abby, Courtney Bee from Wild N’ Out, and Mason on the Mic from TikTok. “We got segments that, you know, I don’t like to call them ‘hot topics,’ but it’s really, like, my take on what’s going on in pop culture,” Cannon said. “But more than anything, we’re not just covering pop culture, we’re creating pop culture.”