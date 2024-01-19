 Halle Bailey Explains Why She Chose to Hide Her Entire Pregnancy – Hollywood Life

Halle Bailey Breaks Her Silence on Why She Chose to Hide Her Entire Pregnancy

Two weeks after the 'The Little Mermaid' star revealed that she had secretly given birth at the end of 2023, the new mom revealed why she kept her pregnancy a secret.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 19, 2024 4:08PM EST
Halle Bailey Explains Why She Chose to Hide Her Entire Pregnancy
View gallery
The Little Mermaid Australian film premiere at The State Theatre in Sydney Pictured: Halle Bailey Ref: SPL7299442 220523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Australia Rights, No Bolivia Rights, No Brazil Rights, No Chile Rights, No Colombia Rights, No Costa Rica Rights, No Cuba Rights, No Dominican Republic Rights, No Ecuador Rights, No El Salvador Rights, No Guadeloupe Rights, No Guatemala Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Nicaragua Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Paraguay Rights, No Peru Rights, No Panama Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Puerto Rico Rights, No Spain Rights, No Uruguay Rights, No Venezuela Rights
Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy - "The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere - Arrivals. 22 May 2023 - State Theatre - Sydney Australia Pictured: Halle Bailey Ref: SPL7303455 220523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Allison Voight / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Halle Bailey 'The Little Mermaid' film premiere, London, UK - 15 May 2023
Image Credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey, 23, is a new mom and proud! After a secret pregnancy and announcing the arrival of her son, Halo, on January 6, the actress took to Snapchat to answer some fan questions and explained why she hid her entire pregnancy. “I really, really appreciate people like you who are so kind and understanding, especially of me wanting to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful,” Halle said at the start of the Q&A.

She went on to share that she wanted a “private” experience during her pregnancy. “I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time in my journey,” Halle added. Later, the Grown-ish alum admitted that she was a “little bit” stressed by the media attention amid her pregnancy. “Honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to just to keep myself sane and OK,” she shared with her fans.

The 23-year-old even noted that she was aware of the online speculation that she was expecting. “I know that there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like, ‘We know girl, we know.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, that’s great that you know, but I’m just going to chill,'” she said. Halle even went on to address how she maintained her “energy” throughout the pregnancy, as she was busy promoting The Color Purple. “I think for me, I just realized I think it was helpful for me to be able to still be working and have something to promote, like the beautiful film I was a part of,” she gushed.

Working on the new film allowed Halle to focus on her mental health ahead of her son’s birth. “Things like that, it just helps my brain and to feel sane,” the “Do It” songstress said. “Because there’s a lot of emotional vulnerability that you experience going through all of that.” Halle welcomed her bundle of joy last month with her boyfriend, DDG.

Although she maintained her privacy amid her pregnancy, Halo’s momma confirmed his birth via Instagram on January 6. “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Halle penned in the photo’s caption. “welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.” In the post, the starlet shared a faceless photo of her baby boy and featured his gold bracelet that featured his adorable moniker. Many A-listers congratulated Halle in the comments, including Kylie Jenner, who added a series of heart emojis.

ad