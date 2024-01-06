 Halle Bailey Baby Born: She Reveals Son Halo in First Photo – Hollywood Life

Halle Bailey Reveals She’s Given Birth to a Baby Boy: ‘Welcome to the World’

'The Little Mermaid' star confirmed that she has welcomed her first child, a son she's named Halo.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 6, 2024 11:30PM EST
Halle Bailey
View gallery
The Little Mermaid Australian film premiere at The State Theatre in Sydney Pictured: Halle Bailey Ref: SPL7299442 220523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Australia Rights, No Bolivia Rights, No Brazil Rights, No Chile Rights, No Colombia Rights, No Costa Rica Rights, No Cuba Rights, No Dominican Republic Rights, No Ecuador Rights, No El Salvador Rights, No Guadeloupe Rights, No Guatemala Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Nicaragua Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Paraguay Rights, No Peru Rights, No Panama Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Puerto Rico Rights, No Spain Rights, No Uruguay Rights, No Venezuela Rights
Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy - "The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere - Arrivals. 22 May 2023 - State Theatre - Sydney Australia Pictured: Halle Bailey Ref: SPL7303455 220523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Allison Voight / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Halle Bailey 'The Little Mermaid' film premiere, London, UK - 15 May 2023
Image Credit: Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey is a mom! The 23-year-old actress and singer confirmed via Instagram on January 6 that she’s given birth to a baby boy named Halo, her first child with boyfriend DDG. Her announcement included a photo of her holding her son’s tiny hand.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she captioned the post.

The Little Mermaid star didn’t show her son’s face, but she did reveal the adorable gold bracelet on her son’s wrist. The piece of jewelry has Halo’s name engraved on it.

Halle’s famous friends flooded the comments sections with their well wishes. Nicki Minaj wrote, “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama!” Halle’s grown-ish co-star Yara Shahidi wrote, “Welcome Halo!” Jonah Hauer-King, Halle’s handsome co-star in the live-action Little Mermaid, commented with several heart emojis.

DDG posted a similar photo of their son on Instagram and wrote, “My biggest blessing by far. Son son… never been so in love… baby halo.” DDG and Halle have been dating for nearly 2 years. They went Instagram official in March 2022.

The actress didn’t confirm her pregnancy publicly until now. For months leading up to her giving birth, speculation swirled online about Halle being pregnant. Halle recently addressed people online commenting that she had a “pregnancy nose.” She said on Instagram, “If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay.”

Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey with boyfriend DDG in November 2023. (Virisa Yong/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Halle stepped out several times during her pregnancy and carefully hid her baby bump from the world. She rocked a black and white mini dress to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in October 2023 and covered up her bump in a black sequin dress at the LACMA Art+Film Gala a month later.

Halle stunned in a red ruffled dress at The Color Purple premiere in December. Halle plays young Nettie in the movie musical. What a year it’s been for Halle!

ad
One Conversation Can Change Your Life
Discover your personal psychic today and get your
free $5 credit
Chat Now