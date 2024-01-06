Halle Bailey Reveals She’s Given Birth to a Baby Boy: ‘Welcome to the World’

Halle Bailey is a mom! The 23-year-old actress and singer confirmed via Instagram on January 6 that she’s given birth to a baby boy named Halo, her first child with boyfriend DDG. Her announcement included a photo of her holding her son’s tiny hand.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she captioned the post.

The Little Mermaid star didn’t show her son’s face, but she did reveal the adorable gold bracelet on her son’s wrist. The piece of jewelry has Halo’s name engraved on it.

Halle’s famous friends flooded the comments sections with their well wishes. Nicki Minaj wrote, “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama!” Halle’s grown-ish co-star Yara Shahidi wrote, “Welcome Halo!” Jonah Hauer-King, Halle’s handsome co-star in the live-action Little Mermaid, commented with several heart emojis.

DDG posted a similar photo of their son on Instagram and wrote, “My biggest blessing by far. Son son… never been so in love… baby halo.” DDG and Halle have been dating for nearly 2 years. They went Instagram official in March 2022.

The actress didn’t confirm her pregnancy publicly until now. For months leading up to her giving birth, speculation swirled online about Halle being pregnant. Halle recently addressed people online commenting that she had a “pregnancy nose.” She said on Instagram, “If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay.”

Halle stepped out several times during her pregnancy and carefully hid her baby bump from the world. She rocked a black and white mini dress to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in October 2023 and covered up her bump in a black sequin dress at the LACMA Art+Film Gala a month later.

Halle stunned in a red ruffled dress at The Color Purple premiere in December. Halle plays young Nettie in the movie musical. What a year it’s been for Halle!