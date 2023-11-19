Halle Bailey Reacts to Fan Saying She Has ‘Pregnancy Nose’: ‘It’s Gonna be Hell to Pay’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Halle Bailey, 23, is clapping back after one fan commented that she has “pregnancy nose,” in a new post. The actress, who is rumored to be expecting a child with her boyfriend DDG, took to Instagram to reply to the comment with a video that expressed her frustration about the critics and warned them to stop talking about her nose.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” she said in the clip, which was reposted by The Shade Room below. “And you know why? Cause I am black. I love my nose. [What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”

Once Halle posted the video, fans further speculated that she could be pregnant since she didn’t directly address the rumors and filmed herself from the neck up. “Her addressing the nose but not the pregnancy part tells me everything I need to know!” one fan wrote in a comment on the reposted video. “Girl it ain’t just the nose, you got that out of breath pregnant voice too. ” another wrote.

Pregnancy rumors about Halle first started in August when she was seen on her beau’s livestream. The rumors went on a month later when she showed up to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a flowy dress that could hide a baby bump. An onlooker also told Page Six that she seemed to be careful when interacting with others and taking photos.

“Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to,” the onlooker said.

Another outing that caused pregnancy speculation was one Halle went on with DDG, whom she’s been dating since last year, in October. She wore a baggy outfit that included an oversized hoodie and sweatpants as they spent time in Santa Monica, CA.