Halle Bailey Stuns In Plunging Sheer Gown For Mexico Premiere Of 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey looked like a real-life mermaid in a sheer white plunging gown at the Mexico premiere of 'The Little Mermaid,' on May 11.

May 12, 2023 9:31AM EDT
Image Credit: Victor Chavez/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey has been looking fabulous while promoting her new film The Little Mermaid and she stole the show at the Mexico premiere at Toreo Parque Central on May 11. The 23-year-old looked stunning when she wore an incredibly plunging sheer white dress that revealed ample cleavage.

Halle Bailey looked gorgeous in this Georges Chakra Spring 2004 Couture gown at the Mexico premiere of ‘The Little Meramid’ at Toreo Parque Central on May 11. (Victor Chavez/Shutterstock)

For the event, Halle rocked a halter-neck white Georges Chakra Spring 2004 Couture gown with a plunging V-neckline that put her bare chest on full display. The dress was wrapped to one side and cinched around her waist while the rest of the skirt was completely see-through revealing her toned legs beneath. She accessorized her look with strappy sandals and diamond earrings while her hair was pulled back in braids. A sultry smokey eye and super glossy brown lip tied her look together.

We’ve been loving all of Halle’s outfits while she’s been promoting the highly anticipated film which hits theaters on May 26, 2023. Aside from this ethereal white dress, she recently attended the LA premiere when she rocked a custom teal Valdrin Sahiti gown that truly looked like a mermaid dress.

Halle Bailey posed with Javier Bardem, who plays King Triton in the film, at the Mexico premiere of ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 11. (Victor Chavez/Shutterstock)

The strapless metallic dress featured a plunging neckline that was in the shape of seashells while her ample cleavage poured over the top. The bodice of the dress featured a corset that highlighted her tiny waist and the rest of the skirt was form-fitting. She topped her look off with diamond jewels, a blue smokey eye, and a bedazzled manicure.

Another one of our favorite looks from the star was her white halter-neck Gucci dress at the 2023 Met Gala. Halle slayed in the skintight sequin gown that was completely sheer and covered in intricate beading and sequins. She styled the dress with a massive silver and white tulle ruffle cape coat that was draped off of her shoulders and she tied the whole look together with dazzling De Beers jewels.

