Halle Bailey Reveals Beyoncé’s Advice In The Midst Of The Racist Backlash Surrounding ‘The Little Mermaid’ (Exclusive)

Halle Bailey continues to battle racist rhetoric surrounding her groundbreaking portrayal of Ariel in the upcoming live action film of The Little Mermaid. Just a few weeks before the movie hits theaters, Halle opened up in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife about preparing for the role, and how her longtime mentor Beyoncé has helped her navigate this journey. “She’s such a beautiful person, inside and out, and I would say she definitely has just told me to stand in my power, to stand in my power and know my worth and to just move forward in that,” the 23-year-old recalled while speaking to HL, in partnership with Zyrtec. “It’s beautiful when you get to hear words of encouragement from someone like her, who’s done what I’m doing now, 20 times over! She’s been through it all. She’s seen it all. So, it means the world when she gives directions because it’s like, ‘Okay, I want to follow!'”

Halle went on to open up about the pressure she has felt in taking on the iconic role of Ariel, adding, “We all know and love the story, and so I think I just felt a little bit [of pressure] because I just wanted to do my best and make people proud of the new version. But also, just so much gratefulness for this opportunity. I’m really excited for people to see our new version of the film and I think that they’ll really love and appreciate it.”

To prepare for the role, Halle admitted she went through “mermaid training” with synchronized swimmers. “These amazing, beautiful synchronized swimmers would come over to my house every Sunday and teach me how to be a mermaid and to be graceful in the water!” she revealed. “I’d always loved swimming since I was younger, but learning how to be as beautiful as Ariel was one thing! I was in the greatest shape of my life working out every day at 5:00 AM! It was intense, but really good!”

Ahead of the film’s release, the 23-year-old, who first auditioned for the role of Ariel at 18, said that she’s “a lot more confident and courageous because of Ariel.” “I felt like I was learning how to just stand up for what I believe in and go after what I want a lot more,” Halle recalled. “I’m really, really grateful for it, and I feel like she really spoke to me through her character and I learned so much.”

