‘The Little Mermaid’ Director Reveals Why Harry Styles Turned Down Prince Eric Role

Harry Styles, 29, wanted to take on roles that were “darker” than the role of Prince Eric in the The Little Mermaid live action remake, according to director Rob Marshall. The film professional gave an interview to EW and revealed the reason why the singer-turned-actor turned down the opportunity to play Ariel (played by Halle Bailey)’s love interest. [He] really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker,” Rob, referring to Harry’s movies, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, told the outlet.

The role of Eric eventually went to actor Jonah Hauer-King, who Rob said came with a “sweetness” and “deep passion.” Harry, himself, opened up about the opportunity in 2019. “It was dis­cussed,” he told The Face in his cover story. “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But every­one involved in it was amaz­ing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watch­ing it, I’m sure.”

Despite not playing the role of Prince Eric, Harry has had success with both his music and new acting career. The talented star has been performing at sold out venues worldwide during his Love On Tour, and released his hit third studio album, Harry’s House, last year. His work on Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, which were also both released last year, has been getting rave reviews.

In Don’t Worry Darling, Harry played the role of Jack, the love interest of Florence Pugh‘s Alice, in the story of a housewife who begins to suspect that a sinister secret may be being kept from residents by the man running it. It was directed by Harry’s now ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

In My Policeman, Harry took on the young role of Tom Burgess, who is “a policeman in 1950s Britain” that “begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator, in spite of homosexuality being illegal.” The memorable film also stars Linus Roache as an older Tom Burgess, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson.