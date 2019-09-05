Harry Styles Confirms He Was In Talks For ‘The Little Mermaid’ & Reveals Why He Turned Prince Eric Role Down

The rumors are true. Harry Styles did indeed consider playing Prince Eric in the live-action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ but explained what he chose to focus on instead!

Well, at least he gave us a reason. Harry Styles, 25, broke many fans’ hearts after a report claimed the former One Direction singer turned down the role of Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid on Aug. 13, per E! News, with no explanation given to satisfy curious Disney fans. Now, Harry not only confirmed that he was in the running to play Prince Eric, but revealed why he chose not to tackle this big screen project! “It was dis­cussed,” Harry confirmed in his cover story for The Face, published on Sept. 5. “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while.”

So, there’s your answer — Harry is focusing on his new album, which will be the successor to 2017’s debut solo record Harry Styles. But the “Sign of the Times” singer only had high praises for the people behind this latest live-remake of a Disney film! “Every­one involved in it was amaz­ing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watch­ing it, I’m sure,” Harry said in the interview. Those sentiments reflect what a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in early August!

“Harry loves the whole team that’s being assembled,” the source told us at the time, and that included the actress for Princess Ariel: Halle Bailey, 19. “He thinks Halle’s incredibly talented and thinks she’s a brilliant choice for Ariel,” our insider explained. “He screen-tested with her and they clicked.” Harry was even a fan of a famous Broadway name who worked on the film’s soundtrack. “Harry’s also a fan of Lin Manuel Miranda, he’s written new songs for the movie, so that’s another exciting element for Harry,” our source pointed out. However, that same source clarified that Harry had been called on other “projects,” and that the casting wasn’t solidified — as you can see now.

While Harry’s opting to stay in the music lane for now, he did reflect on what drew him to acting after starring in Christopher Nolan’s World War 2 film, Dunkirk. “Why do I want to act? It’s so dif­fer­ent to music for me,” Harry told The Face, and the magazine noted that he became “suddenly animated.” He added, ​“They’re almost oppo­site for me. Music, you try and put so much of your­self into it; act­ing, you’re try­ing to total­ly dis­ap­pear in who­ev­er you’re being.”